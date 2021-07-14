Scarlett Johansson reveals the ‘creepy’ first gift she received from husband Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson has revealed the “creepy” first gift she received from her husband, comedian Colin Jost.

The Black Widow star told the story during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers .

“The first thing he ever got me was, I guess he went on some trip – when he did stand-up he goes all over the place and then he’ll go to, like, these weird little antique malls and stuff and find haunting presents for people,” she explained.

The 36-year-old continued: “And he got me a bullfrog, a taxidermy bullfrog playing I think like the banjo or something like that.”

She went on to say that the Saturday Night Live star had left it sitting on the floor with a card that read: “Hi, Scarlett!”

Laughing about the gift now, the actor said: “It was just so creepy. And then I tried to get rid of it but I felt bad throwing it away because it was the first present he got me.”

Johansson and Jost first met when the actor appeared on SNL in 2010.

The couple got married in October 2020 after three years of dating.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost in 2020 (Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview, Johansson opened up about the matching tattoos that she and her fellow Avengers stars got together.

“The only person who doesn’t have it is Mark Ruffalo, because he’s lame, basically,” she said. “We tried to get him to do it… he just shut it down.”

The actor added: “He’s such a party pooper! I mean, a big party pooper!”

Johansson most recently starred in Marvel’s latest blockbuster Black Widow, reprising her MCU role as the titular superhero.