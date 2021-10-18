Sean Penn’s wife Leila George files for divorce after one year of marriage

Sean Penn’s wife Leila George has filed for divorce one year after the couple’s wedding.

George, an Australian-born actor, filed dissolution documents on Friday (15 October) in Los Angeles Superior Court, Today reports. TMZ originally announced the split, citing records.

The Independent has contacted George and Penn’s representatives for comment.

Both actors married last year in what Penn described as a “Covid wedding”.

“By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house with my two children and her brother, and we did it that way,” Penn explained at the time during a remote appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The wedding took place on 30 July 2020, Penn told Meyers on the show.

George is the daughter of actors Vincent D’Onofrio and Greta Scacchi. She has starred in TNT’s Animal Kingdom and was seen in the 2019 Western The Kid (directed by D’Onofrio) as well as the 2016 Mother, May I Sleep with Danger? (a remake of the 1996 film of the same name).

Penn was recently seen in Flag Day (released in the US in August), which he also directed.