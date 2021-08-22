Sofia Vergara has opened up about being diagnosed with thyroid cancer aged 28.

The Modern Family star spoke about her experience during a Stand Up To Cancer telethon held on Saturday (21 August), which was executive produced by Reese Witherspoon.

The 49-year-old – who was one of the event’s multiple hosts – recalled: “At 28 years old during a doctor’s visit, my doctor felt a lump in my neck.

“They did a lot of tests and told me finally that I had thyroid cancer. When you’re young and you hear the word ‘cancer’, your mind goes to so many places but I tried not to panic and I decided to get educated.”

Vergara added that she “read every book and found out everything I could about it”, stating that she was fortunate that the doctor’s detected the cancer early and also to have the support of her family.

“I learned a lot during that time, not just about thyroid cancer but I also learned that in times of crisis, we’re better together,” she said.

The Emmy Award-nominee told audiences: “I am here to remind you to get screened.”

“Every year I get my pap smear, my moles checked, my mammogram, I even from time to time get a colonoscopy.”

As one of the executive producers, Witherspoon opened the special and appeared several times across its one-hour duration.

The Big Little Lies star said: “Unfortunately cancer touches all of us. We’ve all got a story to share. Every day from every corner of this country, we lose 1,670 people to cancer.”

The 45-year-old was joined by singer Ciara as well as Jennifer Garner, Black-Ish star Anthony Anderson and Stand Up to Cancer co-founder Katie Couric.

Matthew McConaughey and Bradley Cooper both delivered speeches as part of the star-studded event.

Marvel stars Chris Evans and Paul Rudd also made appearances alongside Community’s Ken Jeong.

Simone Boseman – Chadwick Boseman’s widow – paid tribute to the late Black Panther star with an emotional performance of “I’ll Be Seeing You”. Boseman died of colon cancer aged 43 in August last year.

Stevie Wonder, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shake fame, and American rapper Common also performed on the night.