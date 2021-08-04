Susan Sarandon still ‘hopeful’ to find love at 74

Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon has not given up on love.

Sarandon, whose latest film Ride the Eagle is now in cinemas, recently told People that she "would like to have a travel companion, male, female — age doesn’t matter”.

While gender doesn’t matter, the actor does care about one thing: that her partner has a sense of adventure.

"And also, [someone] who cares about something passionately and who loves what they do, whatever that is," Sarandon explained.

"I guess my point is I’m pretty open, but I don’t know," she said of her dating life.

In the past, she was married to actor Chris Sarandon. The couple were together for 12 years before they split in 1979. Sarandon dated Italian film director Franco Amurri in the 1980s. The couple had one daughter, actor Eva Amurri, in 1985.

Sarandon dated actor Tim Robbins for 23 years after they first met in 1988. The couple had two children together: Jack Henry Robbins, 31, a film director, and Miles Robbins, 28, an actor and musician.

After she separated from Robbins, she dated film director Jonathan Bricklin, who is 30 years her junior . The couple met in 2010 but split in 2015 .

Sarandon said on the Divorced not Dead podcast that “it would take someone extraordinary to share my medicine cabinet at this point”.

But she has not given up just yet. "In terms of a romantic relationship, I don’t know," said Sarandon. "That window may have closed, but I’m forever hopeful – but not desperate."