Taika Waititi and Rita Ora have seemingly confirmed they are in a relationship after attending a red carpet premiere together.

The JoJo Rabbit filmmaker and “How We Do (Party)” singer-songwriter were previously pictured sharing an intimate moment with actor Tessa Thompson after a party at Waititi’s Sydney home back in May.

Appearing at the premiere of the new DC Comics sequel The Suicide Squad, Waititi and Ora held hands while posing for pictures.

Reports have suggested that Waititi, 45, first met Ora, 30, in Australia earlier this year, while working on separate projects.

Fans of both artists took to social media to make their feelings about the seemingly confirmed romance known.

“I’m in ora of this glam couple,” punned one Twitter user.

Another described them as a “dashing couple”, while another simply put: “Good for them.”

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi at the premiere of ‘The Suicide Squad’ in LA on 2 August (AFP via Getty Images)

“Oh [they’re] an item item,” wrote one fan. “I love that for them.”

Waititi plays Ratcatcher in The Suicide Squad, which is out in UK cinemas now.

The film is a loose sequel to 2016’s critically panned Suicide Squad, and sees Margot Robbie return as Harley Quinn among a largely re-vamped cast that also includes Idris Elba and John Cena.