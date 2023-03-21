Taylor Swift kicks off Eras tour in dazzling designer fashion

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift has embarked on her long-awaited Eras tour, with two nights in Glendale, Arizona, as part of the 52-date American leg.

Opening the show with her Lovers era, Swift took to the stage in a strappy bejewelled bodysuit and sparkling knee-high boots.

The silver, pink and blue bodysuit was designed by Versace while the silver boots are by Christian Louboutin – both custom creations for the singer.

Midway through the Lover set – which includes fan favourites Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince, Cruel Summer and You Need To Calm Down – the pop star slipped a glittering blazer (also by Versace) over her opening outfit.

“You are breathtaking in Versace,” chief creative officer Donatella Versace wrote in an Instagram post dedicated to Swift.

“I’m so proud of you. Best of luck on The Eras Tour.”

To perform Enchanted (the only song on the setlist from her Speak Now album), on opening night Swift chose a stunning couture gown by Taiwanese designers Nicole and Felicia, who are based in San Franciso.

The sibling duo revealed on Instagram that the full-skirted dress was embroidered with more than 200,000 sequins and crystals.

For the second concert Swift switched up her Enchanted look with another bespoke gown, this one by Zuhair Murad.

Crafted from pink tulle, it featured a starburst bodice and cross-strap back, and took 350 hours to complete in the Lebanese designer’s atelier.

For the five-song section dedicated to hit album 1989, the singer wore a pair of beaded two-piece sets by Roberto Cavalli in magenta and green.

Part of a capsule collection designed for the tour by creative director Fausto Puglisi, the skirt and top sets were embellished with Swarovski crystals in a diamond pattern and beaded fringing.

“The design, the finishing, the hand application of each crystal and fringe has been hand crafted to match the extraordinary talent that isTaylor Swift,”an Instagram post from the Italian label read.

Ending the 44-song setlist with seven tracks from latest album Midnights, Swift’s final oufit was created by Oscar de la Renta.

The midnight blue sequin and crystal embroidered bodysuit was adorned with sparkly fringing.

The New York-based fashion house revealed on Instagram that the bodsuit took 315 to make, with over 5,300 crystals embroidered by hand.

The Eras tour continues with the next dates taking place in Las Vegas.