TikTok has unearthed a number of celebrity doppelgängers who are shocking users with their striking resemblance to certain celebrities.

While there are many ways to go viral on social media, looking like a celebrity is likely one of the easiest – if you’ve got the goods.

From Taylor Swift to Maisie Williams and Rihanna, there appears to be a lookalike for every big name out there.

In the wake of Black Widow’s release, a Scarlett Johansson lookalike has racked up more than six million followers on the video sharing platform.

TikTok user @kate_johansson plays up to the resemblance in her videos, cosplaying as Johansson’s Marvel character Natasha Romanoff, AKA Black Widow.

Donning the superhero’s famous orange hair and black costume, she is the spitting image of Johansson.

Similarly, another account holder – @traumarn13 – has posted about the numerous occasions on which she has been mistaken for Taylor Swift.

In August last year, TikTok user Priscilla Beatrice went viral after users commented on her physical resemblance to “Pon de Replay” singer Rihanna.

Beatrice has since revealed she works professionally as a Rihanna lookalike.

The resemblance between the two is so striking that the singer herself took note, commenting on a video of Beatrice: “Where the album sis? #R9.”

Similarly, another TikTok user – username @thebestmaddie_ – went viral after posting a video highlighting her physical similarities to Bird Box star Sandra Bullock.

Another person on the platform, Meg Flockhart, has amassed over two million likes for her videos impersonating Emma Watson’s Harry Potter character, Hermione Granger.

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams (who played Arya Stark in the hit HBO series) has at least one doppelgänger that we know about thanks to TikTok.

Sonja Lovdal’s video – in which she rapidly switches between her face and William’s – has amassed over 6.8 million views on TikTok with many commenters sharing their shock at the likeness.