42 people killed as wildfire rips through Algeria

A forest fires have killed 42 people in Algeria, including 25 members of the military mobilised to help put out the blaze.

Dozens of fires have raged through forest areas across the northern part of the country since Monday night.

Interior minister Kamel Beldjoud accused arsonists of igniting the flames, without providing more further details on the allegations.

“Only criminal hands can be behind the simultaneous outbreak of about 50 fires across several localities,” he said.

Residents of the Tizi Ouzou region in Kabylie used tree branches to try to smother burning patches of forest or hurled water from plastic containers in a desperate effort to douse the fire.

The soldiers were killed in different areas, some while trying to extinguish the flames and others after they were cut off by the spreading fire, Kabylie residents said. The Defence Ministry said more soldiers had been badly injured with burns.

Several houses were burnt as families were escaping to hotels, youth hostels and university residences, witnesses said, adding that a dense smoke hampered the visibility of fire crews.

“We had a horror night. My house is completely burnt,” said Mohamed Kaci, who had fled with his family from the village of Azazga to a hotel.

Speaking on state television on Tuesday night, Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane said the death toll had risen to 42, including 25 members of the military.

The government was in “advanced talks with (foreign) partners to hire planes and help speed up the process of extinguishing fires,” he added.

Wildfires have also ripped through Turkey, Greece and Italy in recent weeks due to the heatwave, causing thousands of people to be evacuated and devastation to homes and businesses.