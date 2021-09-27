Australian prime minister Scott Morrison has indicated that he may not attend the upcoming United Nations conference on carbon emissions even as his country faces growing criticism for its backing of coal power.

When asked about the COP26 summit in November, Mr Morrison said he has “not made any final decisions” on attending it, suggesting that it would be a waste to spend time under quarantine.

“It’s another trip overseas ... and I’ve spent a lot of time in quarantine,” he told TheWest Australian.

He added that he would rather focus on the reopening of Australia’s borders. “I have to focus on things here and with Covid. Australia will be opening up around that time. There will be a lot of issues to manage and I have to manage those competing demands.”

Australia is under pressure to adopt a 2050 net-zero carbon emissions target that it has so far avoided. Morrison’s government said it will achieve net-zero carbon emissions “as soon as possible”, but has neither made any commitments to achieve it, nor taken any steps.

The COP26 summit in Glasgow, a 12-day conference between world leaders, is expected to be a key meeting for nations to discuss the climate crisis and is the biggest since the 2015 Paris talks.

However, Mr Morrison’s reluctance to join the conference has brought back criticism on his fossil fuel policy. Australia is one of the top exporters of coal and gas. The prime minister has said the country would mine and export fossil fuels as long as there are buyers, despite the worsening climate crisis.

Meanwhile, Australia’s foreign minister Marise Payne said the country will be “strongly represented” at the conference. “It’s not a no-show at the conference. Australia will be strongly represented at the conference no matter by which senior Australian representative and our commitment is very clear,” she said.