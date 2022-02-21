Birmingham hit by 3.2 magnitude earthquake
An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 has struck the West Midlands.
The quake was at a depth of 10km (6.2 miles) and hit 7km (4.3 miles) northwest of Birmingham at 10.29pm, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said,
According to the website Volcano Discovery, tremors were felt in Tipton, Stourbridge, Birmingham, Dudley, Wolverhampton and Wednesbury - among other areas - with users reporting “quite strong shakes” from inside their homes.
One user from Telford said they felt “house movement and house creaking”.
“Lying in bed ok first floor of the house. Heard and felt a faint rumble, similar to a heavy truck driving up the road. Lasted about 4 seconds. Cup on the bedside table rattled slightly,” a user from Walsall said.
More to follow...
