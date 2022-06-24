Buildings and power lines causing ‘huge’ decline in migratory birds across world

Researchers hope their work will help inform how best to target conservation efforts, reports Aisha Rimi

Saturday 25 June 2022 00:08
<p>A total of 103 species of migrating birds were studied, including many rapidly declining species like the Turtle Dove and the Common Cuckoo</p>

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Migratory birds are in “great decline” due to the way humans have modified the landscape over recent decades, according to new research.

The study, carried out by experts at by the University of East Anglia and published in the journal Global Ecology and Biogeography, reveals that population declines have been the greatest among species that migrate to more urban areas.

Habitat degradation and climate change have also contributed to driving long-term declines.

