California has been plunged into a state of emergency after a powerful bomb cyclone barreled into the west coast, leaving a small child dead and 185,000 homes without power.

The deadly storm slammed into the California coastline on Wednesday night, bringing with it heavy rain, hurricane-force winds, flooding and heavy snow in what officials are describing as one of the “most impactful” storms the region has endured in years.

“We anticipate this may be the most challenging and impactful series of storms to touch down in California in the last five years,” California Director of Emergency Services Nancy Ward said.

“If the storm materialises as we anticipate, we could see widespread flooding, mudslides, and power outages in many communities.”

By Thursday morning, one death had already been reported when a toddler was killed by a falling tree.

The tragedy unfolded in Sonoma County when the extreme weather caused a redwood tree to fall onto a home, according to Occidental Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ron Lunardi.

The infant, believed to be around one or two years old, was in the home with its parents at the time. The parents were unharmed, said the fire chief.

No other fatalities had been reported as of early Thursday morning but, over in San Francisco, emergency services did rescue a family after the heavy winds downed trees and trapped people in the area.

Hurricane-force winds also downed a Valero gas station in San Francisco.

Footage and images show the roof of the gas station in the area of King Drive and Callan Boulevard being toppled and at least two of its pumps being torn apart as the wind pummels the structure.

Across the state, a staggering 185,000 homes were also plunged into darkness by the severe weather, according to Poweroutage.us.

In Mendocino County alone, almost one in five were affected by the blackout with 9,000 out of 54,000 customers without power as of 4.30am local time on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency and residents of high-risk coastal areas were ordered to evacuate their homes before the bomb cyclone hit.

Downed trees in San Francisco from the bomb cyclone (San Francisco Fire Department)

The emergency declaration enables the governor to mobilise the National Guard to assist in the disaster response and to request immediate assistance through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program to support highway repairs and other support for local response and recovery efforts.

The National Weather Service warned that worse weather would come through the night on Wednesday, with extreme conditions expected to continue into next week.

“Conditions will deteriorate in California today into tonight with heavy precipitation rates and gusty winds. Expect dangerous wintry mountain travel and considerable flooding impacts at lower elevations,” the agency tweeted on Wednesday.

“Additional rounds of heavy precipitation arrive Saturday, and again Monday.”

Weather warnings are now in place for millions of people spanning southern California to southern Oregon and a mandatory evacuation order is in place for homeless people living in creek areas in San Jose.

Two to four inches of rain is expected across much of northern and central California with San Francisco forecast to see three to four inches. More than 10 inches is expected in some spots along a 150-mile stretch from Redwood Coast south to Monterey Bay, according to NWS, with the heaviest amounts overnight into Thursday.

At the turn of the year, a weather phenomenon called an “atmospheric river”, also known as “rivers in the sky”, dumped up to five inches of rain around Sacramento. Mountain roads weaving through the Sierra Nevada range were blocked by heavy snowfall and driving was treacherous due to showers and thunderstorms.

Dozens of people had to be rescued after floodwaters trapped them in vehicles, and the powerful weather system washed away a 200-foot section of levee system protecting vineyards and cattle ranches. Crews have rushed to repair the structure before the next rains come.

The canopy of a gas station, toppled by strong winds, rests at an angle in south San Francisco (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The heavy downpours this past weekend also led to the evacuation of the Point Pleasant Community near the Cosumnes River in south Sacramento county, including 1,075 inmates and staff at the county jail.

Mudslides tore across highways and 60mph brought down trees into powerlines, leaving tens of thousands of residents in blackouts. At San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf, the wettest day in 30 years was logged, Meanwhile, a sinkhole opened up at the Oakland Zoo, closing the attracion for at least two weeks.

Northern California was also struck by a magnitude-5.4 earthquake on New Year’s Day which led to further power outages and widespread damage. The quake took place on Sunday with the epicenter around nine miles southeast of Rio Dell, Humboldt County, the US Geological Survey reported.

The festive season has brought extreme weather to nearly every corner of the United States. Winter Storm Elliott, described by forecasters as “one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever”, left at least 72 people dead across the US and Canada. Nearly half of those deaths occurred in the city of Buffalo, New York and surrounding Erie County.

Tens of thousands of flights were cancelled, and countless vehicles were stranded in thick snow and whiteout conditions over the busy holiday period. As many as 1.8 million buildings lost power as the deadly “bomb cyclone” barrelled across the country.

Studies suggest that abnormally strong cold spells may become more likely, Climate Nexus reported. Rapid warming in the Arctic (along with accompanying losses of sea ice and spring snow cover) due to climate change appear to be playing a role in disrupting the polar vortex high up in the atmosphere, creating more opportunities for cold air to dive south.