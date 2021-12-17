Giant kites to drag cargo ships across oceans in bid to cut down carbon use

The kites will be trialled from early next year

Furvah Shah
Friday 17 December 2021 17:57
Comments
<p>The 500m2 kite will aid a cargo vessel on its transatlantic journey during trials. </p>

The 500m2 kite will aid a cargo vessel on its transatlantic journey during trials.

(AirSeas)

Giant kites that drag cargo ships across the sea will be trialled to help reduce carbon emissions.

In January, the first of the 500 square meter kites will aid a ship – the 154-metre-long Ville de Bordeaux – on its trade journey across the Atlantic Ocean for six months of trials before full roll-out.

The kites, titled ‘SeaWing’, were developed by French tech company, Airseas, in hopes to reduce fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions by 20 per cent.

The SeaWing is an automatic kite based on parafoil technology and will be used to tow commercial ships across sea journeys.

At full-size, the 1,000 square metre kite will fly at an altitude of 300 metres and aims to reduce the company’s environmental footprint by 8,000 tons of CO2 per year.

Recommended

During the trial, the 500 square metre kite will be flown from the Ville de Bordeaux as the vessel transports aircraft components between France and the US every month.

Vincent Bernatets, CEO and Co-Founder of Airseas, said to ShipInsight: “A decade ago, we embarked on the ambitious project of channelling our unique aviation expertise towards creating a cleaner and more sustainable shipping industry.

“Today, I am beyond proud to see that vision becoming reality, with our first Seawing ready to make a tangible difference for our planet.

“This first installation marks a significant milestone not only for Airseas but also for wind and other renewable propulsion technologies in general,” he added.

“Given the urgency of the climate crisis, the world needs to see a drastic reduction in carbon emissions now.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in