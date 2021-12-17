Giant kites to drag cargo ships across oceans in bid to cut down carbon use
The kites will be trialled from early next year
Giant kites that drag cargo ships across the sea will be trialled to help reduce carbon emissions.
In January, the first of the 500 square meter kites will aid a ship – the 154-metre-long Ville de Bordeaux – on its trade journey across the Atlantic Ocean for six months of trials before full roll-out.
The kites, titled ‘SeaWing’, were developed by French tech company, Airseas, in hopes to reduce fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions by 20 per cent.
The SeaWing is an automatic kite based on parafoil technology and will be used to tow commercial ships across sea journeys.
At full-size, the 1,000 square metre kite will fly at an altitude of 300 metres and aims to reduce the company’s environmental footprint by 8,000 tons of CO2 per year.
During the trial, the 500 square metre kite will be flown from the Ville de Bordeaux as the vessel transports aircraft components between France and the US every month.
Vincent Bernatets, CEO and Co-Founder of Airseas, said to ShipInsight: “A decade ago, we embarked on the ambitious project of channelling our unique aviation expertise towards creating a cleaner and more sustainable shipping industry.
“Today, I am beyond proud to see that vision becoming reality, with our first Seawing ready to make a tangible difference for our planet.
“This first installation marks a significant milestone not only for Airseas but also for wind and other renewable propulsion technologies in general,” he added.
“Given the urgency of the climate crisis, the world needs to see a drastic reduction in carbon emissions now.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies