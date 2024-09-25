Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Join us for The Independent’s first Climate 100 event, a landmark celebration to recognize those tackling the climate crisis.

The event will take place in the heart of New York City on Wednesday 25 September to mark the publication of our Climate100 List, a roll call of leading climate activists, innovators, scientists, business leaders, creators, policymakers and entrepreneurs from around the world – selected by The Independent.

Taking place during Climate Week NYC, the event will be broadcast over Zoom, and you can attend online for free. Simply register here to reserve your place.

Our inspiring speakers include former UK prime minister Theresa May; bestselling author John Vaillant; The Independent’s award-winning chief international correspondent Bel Trew; and Wawa Gatheru, Kenyan-American climate activist and the founder of the organization, Black Girl Environmentalist.

You can attend as much or as little of the event as you like, and you're free to join or leave the stream at any time. However, don't miss out—talks are only available to watch in full during the live event.

Below you’ll find more information on the speakers and the event’s schedule:

Speakers and estimated timings

Geordie Greig

open image in gallery Geordie Greig, Editor-in-Chief of The Independent ( The Independent )

The event will be introduced by Geordie Greig, Editor-in-Chief of The Independent. Geordie is chairman of The Friends of the National Libraries, a charity which safeguards Britain’s literary heritage. He is the author of The Kingmaker, the story of the friendship between George VI and his grandfather and Breakfast with Lucian a biography about the artist Lucian Freud.

“For nearly 40 years, uncovering the critical issues surrounding climate change has been at the heart of The Independent’s journalism,” he said.

“With Climate 100, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of individuals and organisations who are leading the way in tackling one of the most urgent challenges of our time. This initiative reaffirms our commitment to informing and inspiring action through stories that drive real change for the planet.”

Estimated time: 2:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. BST

Wawa Gatheru

open image in gallery Wawa Gatheru, founder of Black Girl Environmentalist ( Getty )

Wawa Gatheru is a Kenyan-American environmental activist and a powerful advocate for inclusive climate action. Her work challenges the traditional narratives that often depict marginalized communities as victims, rather than leaders and problem-solvers in the climate crisis.

She founded Black Girl Environmentalist, a US organization that supports Black girls, women, and non-binary people interested in learning more about joining the climate movement and green careers.

Estimated time: 2:30 p.m. EST / 7:30 p.m. BST

John Vaillant

open image in gallery John Vaillant, award-winning author and journalist ( John Sinal )

John Vaillant is an award-winning author and journalist whose storytelling serves as a compelling voice in the fight against environmental destruction. Vaillant’s latest work, Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World was a 2024 Pulitzer Prize Finalist in General Nonfiction.

This powerful book recounts the catastrophic 2016 wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alberta—a devastating event that melted vehicles, incinerated neighborhoods, and displaced 88,000 people in just one day.

Estimated time: 3:00 p.m. EST / 8:00 p.m. BST

Bel Trew

open image in gallery Bel Trew, The Independent’s award-winning Chief International Correspondent ( Bel Trew )

Bel Trew is The Independent's award-winning Chief International Correspondent, photographer and filmmaker.

At the Climate 100 event, she will speak to her reporting on the overlapping crises of climate and conflict. For centuries people have fought over lucrative resources: bloody wars erupting over oil, land and goods. But as the effects of global heating worsen, we are already seeing conflict over more fundamental needs - water. The impact of the planet getting hotter and drier is driving conflict in ways we couldn’t even have imagined – from fuelling recruitment for jihadi groups to gender-based violence.

Estimated time: 3:55 p.m. EST / 8:55 p.m. BST

Theresa May

open image in gallery Theresa May, the 76th Prime Minister of the United Kingdom ( Getty )

For the inaugural event of the Climate 100 List, our preeminent speaker is Theresa May, the 76th Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the second woman ever to hold the office.

During her time in Downing Street, Ms May introduced legislation to end the UK’s contribution to global warming entirely – making the UK the first G7 country to legislate for net zero emissions. She also oversaw the publication of the Clean Growth Strategy and the decision to end unabated coal-fired electricity generation in the UK.

Estimated time: 4:40 p.m. EST / 9:40 p.m. BST

How do I access the event?

The event will be hosted on Zoom and starts at 2pm EST (11am PST / 7pm BST) on Wednesday 25 September.

You need to redeem a ticket to access the stream. To redeem a ticket, visit this link and enter your details to reserve your spot. Once signed up you’ll be sent an email including instructions on accessing the stream.

Once registered, you can attend as much of the event as you like. It is set to run until 5.40pm EST (2.40pm PST / 10.40pm BST).