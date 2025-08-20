Nominate your unsung climate hero for The Independent’s 2025 Climate 100 List
The final five spots on the list are reserved for your input, readers of The Independent. Lauren MacDougall explains how you can get involved
The Independent’s Climate 100 List is back for 2025 – and we need your voice.
Once again, we’re shining a spotlight on 100 inspiring individuals and organisations driving real climate action – from bold innovators and quiet community heroes to global leaders shaping a more sustainable future.
This year’s list spans continents and sectors – science, sport, politics, protest, and beyond – but everyone featured shares one vital thing: an urgent commitment to tackling the biggest crisis of our time.
And the final five places? They’re reserved for your nominations.
Last year, readers helped bring extraordinary figures into the spotlight – including Dr Ye Tao, who left Harvard to develop cooling tech for climate-hit communities in Sierra Leone, and data expert Hannah Ritchie, whose evidence-led work is cutting through climate misinformation worldwide.
So, who’s making a difference where you live in 2025? Whose climate action story deserves a platform?
Submit your nominations for The Independent’s Climate 100 List using the form below – and stay tuned: the full list lands in mid-September.
