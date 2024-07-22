Support truly

The Independent has launched its first ever Climate 100 List to celebrate those taking urgent action to tackle the climate crisis.

From lesser known change-makers to leading lights, the 100 people and organisations on this list embody The Independent’s commitment to making change happen – and fast.

They come from all corners of the world and across various sectors – from academia to activism, science to sport – and are united by a burning ambition to find solutions to the most pressing problem facing the planet.

The final five spots on the list are reserved for your input, readers of The Independent. As communities and leaders worldwide recognise that transformative action must happen now, we invite you to share stories of the unsung climate heroes in your community.

Nominations must be submitted by Friday, 16th August. The list in full will be unveiled in the third week of September.

