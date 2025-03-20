Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 71 million Americans felt at least two weeks worth of warmer winter temperatures that were made at least twice as likely to occur due to climate change, a new report has found.

Winter is the fastest-warming season for most of the country and unusually warm winter days now happen more often than in previous years. This shift can contribute to worse and longer allergy seasons, affect crops that depend on chilly weather conditions, impact water levels and result in higher cooling demand during warm seasons.

In 17 states, the average resident experienced warmer-than-normal temperatures in the winter, non-profit Climate Central said.

“The average person in these states experienced between one (Mississippi) and 76 (Hawaii) winter days with temperatures made at least twice as likely due to climate change,” the group’s report explained.

open image in gallery More than 71 million Americans felt at least two weeks worth of above-average temperatures in the winter that were made twice as likely due to climate change ( Getty Images )

Of the 247 cities Climate Central analyzed between the months of December and February, 38 percent — or 14 — had average temperatures that were warmer than normal, compared to their seasonal average between 1991 and 2020.

The cities, which were located primarily in the West, all had a warmer-than-normal winter. For example, San Francisco was 1.5 degrees warmer, and Anchorage, Alaska, was 7.6 degrees warmer.

The analysis used what is known as the Climate Shift Index to determine the influence of human-caused climate change on daily average temperatures. The index shows a change in how frequently certain temperatures occur around the globe and how much climate change has raised the odds of a particular temperature.

It is ranked using a scale from zero to five, with zero indicating that the influence of climate change on the weather conditions is not detectable and five show that climate change made the conditions at least five times more likely.

open image in gallery Out of more than 200 cities, Climate Central found that Anchorage, Alaska, had the second most days made twice as likely due to climate change. Puerto Rico’s capital of San Juan was No. 1 ( Getty Images )

San Juan, Puerto Rico, ranked the highest, with 89 days at that level.

While San Juan and Honolulu, Hawaii, saw the most days with a strong influence of climate change, Alaska experienced the largest departure from its normal winter temperatures. It was 6.9 degrees warmer than its seasonal average.

“Three of the four U.S. cities with the highest departures from normal winter temperatures were in Alaska, with average temperatures that ranged from 4.1 degrees (Juneau) to 8.4 degrees (Fairbanks) warmer than normal,” Climate Central said. “Anchorage and Juneau experienced among the most total days with a strong influence of climate change (51 and 47 respectively).”