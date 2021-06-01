12 species at risk from rising temperatures

Conservationists have warned that an array of wildlife in the UK and around the world is now under threat from climate change.

Environmental charity WWF are urging world leaders to commit cut greenhouse gas emissions to curb global temperature rises to 1.5C when they meet for Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow in November.

WWF's Feeling The Heat report warns that climate change is warming oceans and landscapes, and increasing the frequency of heatwaves and floods, which is negatively impacting the habitats of a variety of species.