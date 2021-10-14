UK’s climate change sceptics change course with ‘false’ new narrative

Synonymous with climate change denialism, the Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF) has seemingly rebranded itself in an attempt to present a less controversial, more palatable form of skepticism to a crisis that threatens to knock the world off its axis.

Net Zero Watch (NZW), launched this week, has announced its intention to “shake the tree” by providing a “serious analysis of naïve and un-costed decarbonisation policies” in Britain.

With the UK committed to reducing all greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, NZW said it will scrutinise the government’s policies, “establishing what they really cost, determining who will be forced to pay, and exploring affordable alternatives”.