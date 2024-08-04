Climate change leading to lack of wasps across the UK

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Cold, wet weather and climate change have led to a lack of wasps across the UK, according to experts.

Each summer, wasps across the country capture about 14 million kilograms of insects such as caterpillars and greenfly, making them helpful to gardeners.

However, this year there has been a marked decrease in the number of wasps flying around.

There are over 7,000 species of wasp living across, comprising a huge variety of solitary and social species, according to the Natural History museum.

Though some may see wasps as a pest, they are important in keeping the ecosystem balanced, and without them the world could be overrun with spiders and insects.

Dr Gavin Broad, a wasp expert at the Natural History Museum said: “Wasps are generally apex predators - so if they’re not doing well, it indicates that there is something wrong with the world.”

Insect conservation charity Buglife said that they have seen a fall in wasp numbers across the country.

It said this was “almost certainly a direct consequence of the wet weather”, winter flooding and general dampness leading to mould growth, which impacts the winter survival rate of wasps.

"Many wasp nests are created in the ground and will also have been severely impacted by the further flooding across the country in spring and early summer,” a spokesperson told the BBC.

"A loss of wasps will impact us in a number of ways.

"It leads to reduced pollination, and without wasps our plants are more likely to be eaten by insect larvae otherwise controlled by wasps."

It is not just wasps that have been decreasing in numbers. The Bugs Matter 2024 survey, led by Buglife and Kent Wildlife Trust, found there has been a decrease in the number of all insects across the country.

Experts have said that several factors may be contributing to the lack of insects, including habitat loss, pesticide use, light pollution, invasive non-native species and changing climate and the knock-on effects on other species.

Many experts are also noted that the unusual weather conditions of the last two years are an exacerbating factor. A prolonged wet spring, and colder than usual summer conditions, have impacted many insect breeding cycles.

Oxfordshire Wildlife Rescue added: “This year has been a true ‘eye-opener’ into the ‘issues’ regarding the lack of insect life and the weather patterns.

“The direct impact on insectivores/garden birds across various species has been all too clear: failed nestlings, abandoned nests/broods, and emaciation cases.

“As well as garden birds, we have taken on the care of 16 juvenile swifts, and many of these admissions have been emaciation cases.”