Watch live: Climate Clock countdown projected on Rio’s Christ the Redeemer

Watch live as the Climate Clock is projected onto Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Christ the Redeemer statue.

The clock will start counting down from 6 years, which is the time left to limit global warming to 1.5°C - the ambitious goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement. Beyond 1.5C, scientists say that the impacts of the climate crisis will become even more severe and further destabilize the planet further.

This comes in conjunction with the New York Climate Clock which began its countdown in Union Square, Manhattan. In the square, a vigil was held with speeches, songs, and calls for an immediate end to the use of fossil fuels, which is driving the climate crisis.

Activists held a global day of action across five continents to highlight the moment, with community events held in dozens of countries including Egypt, Tanzania, Finland, and India.

Hundreds of activists gathered in Rio for a projection on Christ the Redeemer to mark this moment demanding action against governments and private companies.

The Climate Clock bases its estimate on research from the Mercator Research Institute on Global Commons and Climate Change in Berlin, which draws on data from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the world’s most authoratitive climate science body.