Watch live as Cop28 activists march for climate justice and call for ceasefire

Watch live as activists take part in a march calling for a Gaza ceasefire and climate justice at the Cop28 summit in Dubai.

The action is taking place at the UN conference amid warnings back home that 2024 is set to be a “milestone in climate history”.

Next year’s average global temperature may rise higher than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels for the first time in modern history, according to Met Office forecasts.

Limiting warming to 1.5C is a key goal of the Paris Agreement, but as that is measured over a period of around 20 years, exceeding 1.5C for one year does not mean the target has been missed.

Temperature fluctuates naturally and it is likely that in the years immediately after 2024 the annual average will fall below 1.5C again.

It is a significant milestone, nevertheless, as it demonstrates how greenhouse gas emissions are heating the Earth towards an environment that human beings have never experienced before.

The Met Office believe 2024 will finish with an average temperature between 1.34C and 1.58C above the period between 1850-1900 – the 11th year in a row that temperatures will have exceeded 1C.