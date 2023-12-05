Watch live as Global Cooling Pledge discussed at Cop28

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the Cop28 Presidency leads a discussion on the Global Cooling Pledge aimed at reducing emissions and exploring sustainable cooling options.

John Kerry, the US special envoy for climate, is scheduled to speak at the Dubai conference on Tuesday 5 December.

The discussion comes as an analysis of the provisional participants list suggested at least 2,456 delegates linked to fossil fuels are attending Cop28.

The Kick Big Polluters Out (KBPO) coalition – a group of environmental non-governmental groups and businesses – studied the list of attendees after it was published online on 30 November.

The coalition said it used a strict methodology, credible open sources and specific definitions to establish whether an individual was linked to a fossil fuel company or organisation.

Analysis suggests significantly more fossil fuel-linked delegates are attending Cop28 than almost every individual country delegation, except for the 3,081 people brought by Brazil – which is expected to host Cop30 – and Cop28 host the United Arab Emirates, which listed 4,409 people.

They have also received more passes to Cop28 than all the delegates from the 10 most climate-vulnerable nations combined (1,609) and official indigenous representatives (316), the coalition said.