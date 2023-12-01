Watch live as world leaders speak at Cop28 climate summit in Dubai

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as world leaders deliver statements at Cop28 in Dubai on Friday 1 December.

King Charles III warned that the world remains “dreadfully far off track” in key climate targets and called for meaningful change in an opening address at the summit.

The King said at the opening of the World Climate Action Summit that despite some progress, “transformational action” was needed as the dangers of climate change are “no longer distant risks”.

Charles told heads of state, heads of government and business and climate delegates at Expo City Dubai that nature was being taken into “dangerous, uncharted territory” by human activity, and called for “nature-positive” change.

Cop28 will be the first time that countries will conduct a “global stocktake” of progress made since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2015, although it is expected that it will not produce a positive result.

The King of Bahrain, Prince Albert of Monaco, Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein and Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg are all expected to make their own speeches on Friday.