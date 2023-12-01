Watch again as Bill Gates delivers address at Cop28

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch again as Bill Gates delivers a keynote address at Cop28’s Business and Philanthropy Forum on Friday 1 December.

The Microsoft co-founder said ahead of his speech at the summit in Dubai that he is “definitely glass half-full” when it comes to preventing the worst of what the climate crisis has in store.

“We are falling short of our aspirations in many areas and coming and saying, you know, how do we catch up? Can we do better in one area? Which countries are doing particularly well? Are there models from that?” Mr Gates said in an interview with CNBC on Friday.

“It is a super important issue. It’s definitely glass half-full.”

Ahead of the address from Mr Gates, King Charles III warned that the world remains “dreadfully far off track” in key climate targets and called for meaningful change.

The King said at the opening of the World Climate Action Summit that despite some progress, “transformational action” was needed as the dangers of climate change are “no longer distant risks”.