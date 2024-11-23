Cop29 secures last minute $300bn climate finance deal as talks saved from collapse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A last-minute $300billion climate finance deal has been secured at Cop29 after a dramatic day of prolonged negotiations, which saw walkouts by vulnerable nations and protests echoing through the corridors.

Countries agreed to the annual finance target to help poorer countries deal with the impacts of climate change, with rich countries leading the payments, according to a hard fought agreement clinched at the United Nations summit in Azerbaijan on Sunday, which saved the talks from collapse.

The new goal is intended to replace developed countries’ previous commitment to provide $100billion per year in climate finance for poorer nations by 2020. That goal was met two years late, in 2022, and expires in 2025.

The agreement was criticized by developing nations, who called it insufficient, but UN climate chief Simon Steill hailed it as an insurance policy for humanity.

"It has been a difficult journey, but we've delivered a deal," Mr Steill said after the agreement was finalised.

"This deal will keep the clean energy boom growing and protect billions of lives. It will help all countries to share in the huge benefits of bold climate action: more jobs, stronger growth, cheaper and cleaner energy for all.

"But like any insurance policy, it only works if the premiums are paid in full and on time."

The COP29 climate conference in the Azerbaijan capital Baku had been due to finish on Friday, but ran into overtime as negotiators from nearly 200 countries struggled to reach consensus on the climate funding plan for the next decade.

At one point delegates from poor and small island nations walked out in frustration over what they called a lack of inclusion, worried that fossil fuel producing countries were seeking to water down aspects of the deal.

The summit cut to the heart of the debate over financial responsibility of industrialized countries - whose historic use of fossil fuels have caused the bulk of greenhouse gas emissions - to compensate others for worsening damage wrought by climate change.

It also laid bare divisions between wealthy governments constrained by tight domestic budgets and developing nations reeling from costs of storms, floods and droughts.

More follows on this breaking news story...