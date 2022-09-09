Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inside the fight to save the Cuban crocodile from extinction

An endemic species that is threatened by hunters and genetic deviation has forced scientists to step in

Nelson Gonzalez
Saturday 10 September 2022 00:01
Comments
<p>A biologist poses with newly-hatched Cuban crocodiles as they are relocated at a hatchery in Cienaga de Zapata, Cuba</p>

A biologist poses with newly-hatched Cuban crocodiles as they are relocated at a hatchery in Cienaga de Zapata, Cuba

(Reuters)

Shirtless and waist-deep in the dark waters of Cuba’s palm-speckled Zapata Swamp, researcher Etiam Perez releases a baby crocodile confiscated from illegal hunters back into the wild.

It is a small victory, he says, in a bigger battle. Cuban crocodiles, an endemic species found only here and in a swamp on Cuba’s Isle of Youth, are critically endangered and have the smallest natural habitat left of any living crocodile species, scientists say.

“We are trying to bring them back from the edge of extinction,” Perez says as the spotted reptile, mouth full of fine teeth, kicked its striped tail and disappeared.

A newly-hatched Cuban crocodile emerges onto a biologist’s hand at a hatchery in Zapata swamp

(Reuters)

Cuban crocodiles swim at the Zapata hatchery

(Reuters)

Recommended

Illegal hunting and hybridisation with American crocodiles – which muddles the species’ genetics – have for decades threatened populations here. A warming climate, which alters the sex ratio of newborn crocs, poses a new threat.

And despite the fact that the Cuban government has protected virtually all of the vast swamp – widely considered to be the best preserved in the Caribbean – that may still not be enough, scientists say.

“When you compare the Cuban crocodile with other species in the world, its house is very small,” says Gustavo Sosa, a Cuban veterinarian at Zapata.

A Cuban crocodile swims with fishes after being released into the wild in Zapata swamp

(Reuters)

Cuban crocodiles scramble for bait at the Zapata Swamp hatchery

(Reuters)

Cuban scientists estimate that around 4,000 Cuban crocodiles live in the wild. But because the area they prefer within the wetland is relatively small, a climate-related disaster – increasingly common now globally – could wipe out most of the population.

Those concerns decades ago prompted the Cuban government to underwrite a hatchery program that annually releases several hundred crocodiles into the wild. Researchers like Perez also liberate crocodiles confiscated from hunters as part of a program that has helped reduce poaching of the species.

A crocodile taxidermy in a restaurant at Zapata swamp

(Reuters)

Cuban crocodile meat is prepared in a restaurant at Zapata swamp

(Reuters)

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which listed the species as critically endangered in 2008, says its assessment and population estimates need updating, but confirms long-standing concerns over the limited habitat of the species.

“With the hatchery we are trying to increase the historical range of the Cuban crocodile and of course increase the number of these individuals in the wild,” Perez says.

A Cuban crocodile swims after being released into nature in Zapata swamp

(Reuters)

Veterinary technician Enrique Vasallo releases newborn Cuban crocodiles into their cage at the Zapata hatchery

(Reuters)

The sale of crocodile meat in Cuba is tightly controlled by the state, and only those crocodiles with physical defects or hybrid genetics, for example, are allowed in restaurants. An illegal market, however, can still be found in some areas, particularly around the swamp.

Fuel shortages, antiquated equipment and often inhospitable conditions are constant challenges in Cuba, a Caribbean island nation gripped by a dire economic crisis.

A Cuban crocodile hatches at Zapata swamp

(Reuters)

Veterinarian Gustavo Sosa washes newly-hatched Cuban crocodiles in the Zapata hatchery

(Reuters)

But at Zapata, those concerns feel distant as this year’s crop of freshly hatched crocs, still covered in mucus from their eggs, snap their jaws at pieces of fresh river fish, moving in unison as they discover their new world.

The newborns quickly become fierce and intimidating predators, scientists say, capable of reaching lengths of nearly five meters as adults. The Cuban crocodile, says veterinarian Sosa, is especially pugnacious, with little fear of humans.

“It is a very curious critter,” says Sosa. “When you see one in nature ... you know it is a Cuban crocodile because they come to you.”

Recommended

Photography by Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in