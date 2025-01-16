Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Following months without rain, wildfire-ravaged Southern California has once again entered a concerning period of severe drought, new data showed.

Drought conditions - coupled with hurricane-force winds, low humidity and extremely dry vegetation - have helped make this month’s firefighting efforts challenging as deadly fires erupted around Los Angeles. More than a week later, the fires continue to burn.

Now, scientists are saying those dought conditions will continue to grow in the West and will likely get worse in the coming years thanks to climate change.

In a 40-year study published in the journal Science, scientists warn that extreme droughts will increase in frequency, severity and reach.

“Each year since 1980, drought-stricken areas have spread by an additional fifty thousand square kilometers on average — that’s roughly the area of Slovakia, or the U.S. states of Vermont and New Hampshire put together — causing enormous damage to ecosystems, agriculture, and energy production,” Institute of Science and Technology Austria Professor Francesca Pellicciotti said in a statement.

open image in gallery Burned trees from the Palisades Fire are seen from Will Rogers State Park, with the City of Los Angeles in the background, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday. The region is now in severe drought after months without rain. Droughts are expected to become more wide-reaching, frequent and extreme ( Getty Images )

Droughts are caused by periods of drier-than-normal conditions, when little or no rain falls. Atmospheric conditions such as climate change and ocean temperatures factor into droughts.

The Los Angeles fires were likely linked to ocean heat, according to a recent Bloomberg report.

Last year was the warmest year on record for planet Earth, according to multiple scientific agencies. Recent research found that climate extremes last year wrought “havoc” on the global water cycle, contributing to “crippling droughts” in the Amazon Basin and southern Africa.

The West has long been plagued by such conditions. Droughts dry up the state’s water bodies and reservoirs, crack the Earth and impact crop nutrient intake. Droughts can have major consequences for all of Earth’s inhabitants, resulting in food insecurity, forcing migration and increasing illness and disease.

Some 60 percent of all deaths caused by extreme weather events are caused by droughts, according to the United Nations. Recent drought and warm temperatures led to a spade of East Coast wildfires in December.

open image in gallery Much of Southern California is now in severe drought, according to Thursday data from the U.S. Drought Monitor. The region has gone months without rain ( U.S. Drought Monitor )

Using global meteorological data from between 1980 and 2018, researchers in Austria and Switzerland generated the “first” global high-res picture of megadroughts and their impact on vegetation. While they found a “worrying” increase in multi-year droughts, they said that long-term effects of the megadroughts remain largely unknown.

Various climate regions respond to drought episodes differently, with temperate grasslands the most affected in the past few decades.

The researchers noted that changes in greenness cannot be easily monitored over dense tropical forests using satellite images, leading to underestimated effects of drought there. They developed an analysis to better reveal those changes and ranked the droughts they recorded by their severity since 1980.

Megadroughts had the highest immediate impact on temperate grasslands, including in the western U.S.

open image in gallery An aerial view shows Yagua Indigenous people carrying water and other goods due to the low level of the Amazon river at Isla de los Micos in Colombia last October. Researchers have said that climate extreme last year contributed to extensive drought in the region ( AFP via Getty Images )

Researchers also reported that while tropical forests can offset the expected effects of drought if they have enough water reserves, warming climate extends the northern boreal forest growth season because vegetation growth there is dictated by lower temperatures instead of water availability.

“But in the event of long-term extreme water shortages, trees in tropical and boreal regions can die, leading to long-lasting damage to these ecosystems. Especially, the boreal vegetation will likely take the longest to recover from such a climate disaster,” Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow, and Landscape Research’s Dirk Karger, a study author, explained.

The team hopes their findings help to change global perception and preparation for droughts.

“Currently, mitigation strategies largely consider droughts as yearly or seasonal events, which stands in stark contrast to the longer and more severe megadroughts we will face in the future,” Pellicciotti said. “We hope that the publicly available inventory of droughts we are putting out will help orient policymakers toward more realistic preparation and prevention measures.”

open image in gallery A seasonal outlook shows drought continuing through the first months of the year in the southern and western U.S. Temperate grasslands, including in parts of the western U.S., are facing the worst effects from severe droughts ( NOAA/NWS Climate Prediction Center )

Severe droughts will continue to affect the West and get worse as temperatures continue to rise, scientists say. Heat driven by climate change has made ordinary western drought into exceptional drought.

With worsening drought comes ripe, tinderbox conditions for California wildfires, including extremely dry vegetation.

Winds have largely eased around Los Angeles this week. But the threat isn’t over, according to forecasters, with the potential for more dangerous fire weather early next week.

“There are more extreme winds on the horizons ... next week and our community needs to remain ready,” Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley warned at a press briefing on Thursday.