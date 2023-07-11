Watch live: Scientists make announcement on current Earth ‘era’

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as scientists are expected to make an announcement on Earth’s new “era,” or epoch, on Tuesday, 11 July.

Our planet’s history is divided into different periods of time - epochs - which usually span millions of years.

Researchers are expected to announce that Earth is entering a new time period - the Anthropocene.

This period follows the current epoch, the Holocene, which began 11,700 years ago after the last major ice age.

According to the Working Group on the “Anthropocene” at the Subcommission on Quaternary Stratigraphy, the term “anthropocene” was coined by Paul Crutzen and Eugene Stoermer in 2000 to describe the current geological time interval in which “many conditions and processes on Earth are profoundly altered by human impact.”

Human impact has intensified with the onset of industrialisation, the group says.

The anthropocene is not currently a formally defined geological unit, but a proposal is being developed by the working group.