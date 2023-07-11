Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Scientists make announcement on current Earth ‘era’

Holly Patrick
Tuesday 11 July 2023 18:06
Comments

Watch live as scientists are expected to make an announcement on Earth’s new “era,” or epoch, on Tuesday, 11 July.

Our planet’s history is divided into different periods of time - epochs - which usually span millions of years.

Researchers are expected to announce that Earth is entering a new time period - the Anthropocene.

This period follows the current epoch, the Holocene, which began 11,700 years ago after the last major ice age.

According to the Working Group on the “Anthropocene” at the Subcommission on Quaternary Stratigraphy, the term “anthropocene” was coined by Paul Crutzen and Eugene Stoermer in 2000 to describe the current geological time interval in which “many conditions and processes on Earth are profoundly altered by human impact.”

Recommended

Human impact has intensified with the onset of industrialisation, the group says.

The anthropocene is not currently a formally defined geological unit, but a proposal is being developed by the working group.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in