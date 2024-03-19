Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ‘missed a massive opportunity’ to boost flagging electric vehicle (EV) sales in the spring Budget this month, critics have said.

The chancellor ignored industry calls to introduce more incentives for private EV buyers, including halving VAT on new EV sales; cutting VAT on public charging to 5 per cent and scrapping new bands that would see EV owners pay Vehicle Excise Duty from 2025.

Manufacturers say the lack of incentives for private buyers will make it increasingly hard for car makers to hit strict targets set out in the Government’s Zero EV (ZEV) Mandate, with a spokesperson for Fiat UK calling the budget “hugely disappointing”.

James Taylor, Vauxhall UK’s managing director, called for the chancellor to set up purchase incentives to “stimulate the electric vehicle market”, adding: “Whilst there are strong incentives for company car drivers to make the switch to electric – including for those choosing luxury vehicles – the private buyer who wants a more attainable small or family car receives nothing.”

We want to know what kind of incentives on private EV purchases would encourage you to make the switch. Would a VAT cut on public charging or a new EV purchase be attractive propositions?

On the other end of the scale, does the introduction of car tax for EVs put you off taking the plunge? And if you already own an EV, what incentives could the government introduce to make it cheaper to run?

Share your thoughts by adding them in the comments - we’ll highlight the most insightful ones as they come in.

All you have to do is sign up and register your details - then you can then take part in the discussion. You can also sign up by clicking ‘log in’ on the top right-hand corner of the screen.

Make sure you adhere to our community guidelines , which can be found here . For a full guide on how to comment click here.

Join the conversation with other Independent readers below.