Extinction Rebellion activists have formed human barriers to block traffic and close four London bridges, causing significant delays in the capital.

The climate protesters are in the roads outside Westminster, Blackfriars, Waterloo and Lambeth bridges, holding flags and banners declaring a “Climate Emergency”.

Videos posted to social media showed a number of Met Police officers at the scene of the protests. A spokesman said: “We are aware of a number of demonstrations happening today.

“We are seeing pockets of protest which are causing delays and disruption across central London. A policing operation is in place and officers are on scene and working to manage the impact.”

A message posted to the Exctinction Rebellion’s Twitter account confirmed the group had once again blocked bridges in the capital.

The tweet added: “We will #RebelForLife till the Government act like its a #ClimateEmergency and end all new oil & gas.

“3 years ago XR made a garden on Waterloo bridge & occupied London. We will go on till we meet our demands.”

The action comes on the same day that Just Stop Oil, a group of climate activists affiliated with Extinction Rebellion, made protests at oil depots.

The activists say they arrived in the early hours of Friday at the Kingsbury terminal near Tamworth, Staffordshire, as well as the Navigator Oil terminal in Thurrock and Grays oil terminal, both in Essex.

Pictures showed people in orange hi-vis jackets on top of oil tankers and blockading roads, while holding signs.

Essex Police said 28 people were arrested on Friday. They are charged with either interfering with a motor vehicle and wilful obstruction of a highway or aggravated trespass.

