Climate change activists from Extinction Rebellion have blocked the entrance to an oil rig maintenance facility in Scotland.

The protest began early on Wednesday morning when activists assembled a 13ft 8in oil rig prop outside the Invergordon Service Base of the Cromarty Firth Port Authority.

The prop is made up of scrap materials and features a banner saying “Decommission Me Now”. Other banners were unfurled which said “Climate Emergency” and “No Future in Fossil Fuels”.

Four people have also blocked traffic near the site, on the Scottish Highlands, by locking themselves to prop oil barrels.

Extinction Rebellion is calling for an end to fossil fuel extractions and wants to see skilled oil and gas employees transition into decommissioning and renewable industries over new oil fields.

John Lardner, 69, a Scottish Extinction Rebellion activist and retired history teacher, said: “The Chatham House report says that even if the Paris Agreement carbon emissions were achieved, we have almost no chance of staying below pre-industrial levels of warming.

He continued: “We have to act now. Our carbon budget is empty. We have no option.”

A Cromarty Firth Port Authority spokesperson said: “The Port of Cromarty Firth can confirm that the environmental group, Extinction Rebellion Scotland, are currently at the Invergordon Service Base entrance and participating in protest action.

“This is a matter for Police Scotland, who are currently on site managing the activity. The Port’s priority is for the health and safety of all individuals at our facilities, including our staff, port users, the local community and the protestor representatives.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 6.35am on Wednesday 6 October, police were called to a report of a small group of protesters at the port of Cromarty Firth in Invergordon.

“Officers are in attendance.”