The fashion industry creates around 10 per cent of humanity’s global greenhouse gas emissions, and has the fifth largest carbon footprint of any industry, according to the World Economic Forum.

Shoppers are increasingly aware of the climate and environmental impact of clothes. Fast fashion is a key player in the 93 billion cubic metres of water - enough to meet the needs of five million people - used by the clothing industry each year, the United Nations says. It also plays a big part in the half a million tons of microfibre, equal to three million barrels of oil, the clothing industry dumps into the ocean annually. On top of that, more than half of thrown away clothes end up in landfill.

But awareness isn’t slowing down the booming fast fashion empires. On its current trajectory, the fashion industry is expected to increase its emissions by 50 per cent by 2030.

While some brands have introduced sustainability initiatives and have pledged to reduce carbon emissions or increase recycled materials, Some leaders have decided this doesn’t go far enough - or at worst is ‘greenwashing’ - and it’s time for an intervention at scale.

Join a panel of experts including Livia Firth, Founder & Creative Director of Eco Age, and more to be announced, hosted by Louise Boyle, The Independent’s Senior Climate Correspondent.

Audience questions will shape the discussion so make sure you submit yours for the panel to answer ahead of time or during the event.

The event will take place on Zoom on Thursday 9 June at 6.30pm. It will last one hour.

For more information and to sign up for a free ticket click here.