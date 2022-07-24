Fire service declares major incident in Surrey as blaze tears through Hankley Common

A major incident has been declared in Surrey as emergency services contend with an open fire raging through Hankley Common.

Posting on Twitter, Surrey Fire and Rescue said: “We have several fire engines in attendance.

“There is a great deal of smoke so please avoid the area, windows and doors should be closed if nearby and pets kept indoors. More info to follow.”

The fire service said it was called to the scene just after midday today where it estimates at least eight hectares are affected.

Some 19 vehicles, inclduing fire engines, specialist units and 4x4s, are currently in attendance, with support from the Hampshire & Isle of Wight and West Sussex fire services.

Social media is being flooded with images of the fire at Hankley Common near Farnham - which was used for filming part of the James Bond film Skyfall.

The footage appears to capture smoke billowing through the sky, with reports it has reached as far as Hounslow.

Responding to videos that appear to capture the inferno, the fire service said: “Please avoid the area to allow our crews to work. Stay out of the smoke and far away from the fire as it can travel quickly.”

Police are urging people to avoid the area (Surrey Fire and Rescue )

Surrey Police tweeted: “We’re currently assisting our @SurreyFRS colleagues with a large fire in Elstead which broke out on the common this afternoon (24 July).

“Thursley Road is currently closed and we are asking people to stay away from the area while we deal with the incident. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) has sent 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters to tackle a grass fire in Rammey Marsh in Enfield, north London.

A further six fire engines and an estimated 40 firefighters are tackling a seperate grass fire in Cranford Park in Hayes, east London.

The fire service said that smoke can be seen from miles around, and have urged those living nearby to close their doors and windows.

Broadcaster BigJetTV has shared images and footage of smoke rising over Heathrow Airport, which it attributes to a “nearby grass fire.”

A spokesperson for Heathrow Airport said it could not confirm the source of the smoke above the airport, which they added was not affecting its services at present.

It comes after the LFB last week declared a major incident due to “a huge surge” in blazes across the capital amid the record-breaking 40C heat.

Around 100 firefighters tackled a huge blaze in Wennington, east London, on Tuesday 19 July, with television footage showing black smoke billowing into the air, with buildings and fields on fire.