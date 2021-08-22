17 dead, dozens missing in catastrophic Tennessee flash floods

The city of Waverly, Tennessee and surrounding counties have been devastated by catastrophic flooding that struck without warning on Saturday morning.

On Sunday, the Humphreys County Chief Deputy Rob Edwards told News 2 that the death toll in the county is now 17.

Waverly’s mayor says that 42 people are currently missing. Search efforts continue, with most people saying that they were caught totally off guard when between nine and 17 inches of rain fell within a six-hour period.

Mayor Wallace Frazier said: “It was something like the quickness of a tornado I guess. Someone described it as a tidal wave.”

More severe weather hit the area later that night, further complicating the situation. The Tennessee National Guard was activated to assist with water rescues.

In one particularly tragic incident, two of the dead appeared to be twin toddlers who were swept away from their father, Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told NBC affiliate WSMV in Nashville. The siblings’ bodies have been recovered.

Images on social media show damaged buildings and cars overturned having been swept away by the floodwaters.

Cellular service remains spotty and a boil water order is in effect for both Waverly and Bon Aqua.

Several roadways are closed due to flooding and debris and three schools were impacted by the flooding.

In addition to the National Guard, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Department of Transportation, and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are assisting local officials with search and response and traffic control operations.

Congressman Mark Green will be touring damage in Humphreys County on Sunday.