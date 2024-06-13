Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency as life-threatening rainfall and flooding pounded the state.

More than a foot of rain slammed several counties in Florida on Wednesday, causing major flooding, with destructive downpours expected to continue for a third day on Thursday.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the rainfall and flooding has affected and may continue to impact the operational capability of critical infrastructure, including major interstates, state and county roadways, airports, schools, and other critical infrastructure throughout these counties,” DeSantis said in the declaration.

“Additional rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecasted for South Florida for the next several days which will further exacerbate ongoing flood conditions over already impacted and vulnerable metropolitan areas.”

The state of emergency applied to Miami-Dade, Broward, Collier, Lee, and Sarasota counties. Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez also made declarations for their cities.

People walk through a flooded street as they evacuate on June 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Florida. ( Getty Images )

In Broward County, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said high-water vehicles have been deployed throughout the city to respond as needed, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission will be sending boats and buggies, but urged people to stay off the roads if possible.

The severe weather has caused severe travel disruption, with roads forced to close, vehicles stranded, and dozens of flights canceled out of Fort Lauderdale and Miami, causing chaos for passengers.

According to FlightAware, which shares the status of flights around the country, 171 flights were delayed at Fort Lauderdale airport yesterday, while 284 were canceled. Miami saw 391 delays and 329 cancellations.

Man stands near the flooded parking lot of his apartment building, Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Hallandale, Florida ( AP )

Both airports have urged travelers to check with their airlines for the most up-to-date flight information.

Meanwhile, pictures show South Florida residents wading through knee-high waters, shoes in hand, as they attempt to rescue vehicles from floating away in the floodwaters.

The National Hurricane Center announced a 20 percent chance of a two-day cyclone forming just offshore of north-east Florida on Thursday morning due to an “elongated area of low pressure.” At the same time, the NWS said that more than ten inches of rain is “in the realm of possibility” on Thursday – eclipsing the June average of 9.5 inches (24cm).

In an aerial view, a person walks through a flooded street on June 13, 2024, in Hallandale Beach, Florida ( Getty Images )

Up to 25 inches of rain has fallen in some parts of the state ( Getty Images )

“An additional round of heavy rainfall is forecast across SFL today as a large convective band of showers & thunderstorms develops & move southward for the 3rd day in a row,” it said in a statement on X.

“Even a small duration of heavy rainfall could lead to more flash flooding!” the NWS added.

It has urged workers not to drive or walk through flood waters.

Two people stand next to a car in a flooded neighborhood in Hallandale Beach, Florida ( EPA )

A vehicle sits in flood waters on June 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Florida. ( Getty Images )

Further deluges are expected across parts of the region through Saturday, while next week the rains are expected to move west, bringing with them an increased threat of flash flooding to other parts of the Gulf Coast.

It comes after parts of Miami-Dade and Broward received up to 15 inches (38cm) of rain on Wednesday. Fort Lauderdale saw over 22cm of rainfall and Miami approximately 20cm, according to the NWS.

Collier County saw the most rainfall, with up to 25 inches reported.

The Tampa Bay area was also drenched by eight inches (20cm) of rain in three hours, a rare event expected once every 500 to 1,000 years.