Storm batters fire-hit Greek island, evacuations ordered

Storms hit the island of Evia and the capital Athens

Associate Press
Thursday 14 October 2021 16:03
<p>Evia has now been hit by both floods and fires </p>

(Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Authorities on the Greek island of Evia said several areas ravaged by summer wildfires were being evacuated Thursday following the second severe storm in less than a week. 

Several dozen people were moved out of their homes in the north of the island and were making arrangements to stay with friends or at hotel rooms booked by the regional authority. 

Northern Evia, about 130 kilometres (80 miles) northeast of Athens, suffered devastating fires over the summer, leaving the area more vulnerable to flash floods

Storms battered the Greek capital and other parts of southern Greece, causing traffic disruption and some road closures. 

The government issued push alerts in Greek and English to cellphones in affected areas, urging people to “avoid unnecessary movement and areas that have been or may be flooded”.

The weather is expected to improve Saturday. 

AP

