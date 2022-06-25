Greta Thunberg calls out ‘the forces of greed’ as she takes to stage at Glastonbury

Greta Thunberg has told revellers at Glastonbury festival that they face a battle against “the forces of greed” if they want to prevent a “total natural catastrophe” caused by climate change.

The Swedish environmental activist appeared on the main Pyramid Stage on Saturday afternoon, to deliver a short speech about the climate crisis.

She said that the climate crisis is “not the new normal” and will only get worse. However she insisted that “we can still avoid the worse consequences” of climate change.

“Together we can do the seemingly impossible,” she said.

Posting on Twitter this morning, Thunberg put out a teaser for her address, saying: “I’m excited to announce that today I will be on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 5.15pm. See you there!”

Addressing the vibrant crowd of Glastonbury attendees, she said: “We are in the beginning of a climate and ecological emergency. This is not the new normal, this crisis will continue to get worse... until we prioritise people and planet over profits and greed.”

The activist said that “we have been lied to, we have been deprived of our rights as democratic citizens and been left unaware” of the true scale of the climate crisis.

She added that “we need immediate drastic emissions reductions” and “we need to make fundamental changes to our societies.”

Ms Thunberg continued: “The forces of greed and profit and planetary destructions are so powerful that our fight for the natural world is limited to a desperate struggle to avoid a total natural catastrophe.

“We should be fighting for people and for nature, but instead we are fighting against those who are set on destroying it. Today our political leaders are allowed to say one thing then do the exact opposite.”

Her bold speech comes ahead of the publication of her latest project, The Climate Book, which is set to hit the shelves on 27 October this year.

Billed as a “holistic overview of the true state of the planet and an essential tool for everyone who wants to help save it”, the book sees more than 100 scientists, communicators and activists weigh in on the climate, ecological and sustainability crises.

The 19-year-old has followed in the footsteps of British broadcasting giant and naturalist David Attenborough, who made a surprise appearance on the Pyramid Stage in 2019.

His slot introduced a four-minute extended trailer for the BBC series Seven Worlds, One Planet, which drew huge cheers from festival-goers.

Thunberg also joins the likes of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who in 2017 addressed a crowd before a set by US rap duo Run the Jewels.

