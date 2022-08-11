Jump to content
Group caught having barbecue at reservoir depleted by heatwave face £2,500 fine

Greater Manchester Police highlight risks during heatwave

Aisha Rimi
Thursday 11 August 2022 21:54
<p>Police urge public to not take barbecues on to the moors due to the fire risk they pose </p>

Police urge public to not take barbecues on to the moors due to the fire risk they pose

(Greater Manchester Police)

A group of five men enjoying a barbecue in the hot weather at Dovestone Reservoir, near Saddleworth, could face fines of up to £2,500 for breaching the Public Spaces Protection Order.

The men were found on Wednesday 10 August by local fire services and officers from Greater Manchester Police, who have now warned the public to not take a barbecue onto the moors due to the fire risk it can pose.

Greater Manchester Police took to social media to ensure others are aware of the risks.

A tweet from Greater Manchester Police said: “Earlier today, five males were caught by GMP Oldham and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service having a BBQ at Dovestone Reservoir.

“Their details were taken for prosecution with fines up to £2,500 for breaching the Public Spaces Protection Order. Please do not be tempted to do this!

“Despite the warm weather, we can’t stress enough the importance of never taking a barbecue on the moors or to the countryside - it poses a huge risk of fire and is also a risk to the environment.”

Dovestone Reservoir has experienced a dramatic drop in water levels due to the hot weather and little rainfall

(Greater Manchester Police)

Last month, police issued a warning after several wildfires broke out on moorland in the nearby Saddleworth Moor, close to a car park by the reservoir.

In recent weeks, Dovestone Reservoir has experienced a dramatic drop in water levels due to the hot weather and little rainfall.

Heatwaves, which saw temperatures reach over 30C in parts of Greater Manchester, have left the area’s reservoirs at under half capacity, according to United Utilities.

Dovestone Reservoir is situated east of Oldham and north east of Ashton-under-Lyme, and supplies drinking water to the local area.

