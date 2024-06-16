Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

More than 135 million Americans are at risk this week as a dangerous “heat dome” brings triple-digit temperatures to a swath of the US.

The heat wave is set to stretch from the Midwest to the Northeast for much of the week, impacting countless metro areas including New York, Boston, Chicago, Detroit and Washington, DC.

“We know it’s really the first hot weekend of 2024 for us,” National Weather Service senior meteorologist Andy Chiuppi told USA TODAY . “We’re just pushing out all the safety information: people make sure they’re staying hydrated. Even if you’re not going outdoors, make sure you’re drinking enough water and fluids.”

Several records could fall during the heat wave, which is set to arrive before the start of summer on June 20, according to the National Weather Service.

A heat wave is expected to hit much of the US this week from the Midwest to the Northeast. Pictured: a boy cools off at a fountain during hot weather in Chicago on June 16 ( AP )

The latest “heat dome” comes as other areas of the country have already seen scorching temperatures in recent days. There is a “strong chance” that 2024 will be the hottest year on record at a global level due to the climate crisis, following the record-setting 2023.

In New York City, highs should be above 90 degrees Fahrenheit (F) starting Wednesday and lasting through Saturday. It’s the Big Apple’s first heat wave since September.

Pittsburgh residents should prepare for high temperatures at 94F or higher for the entire week.

Charleston, West Virginia, is expected to have temperatures above 90F for the entire week with a high of 96F projected for Friday. Indianapolis, Indiana, is slated to see temps in the mid-90Fs starting Monday through Saturday.

High temperatures will create an increased risk for many metro areas this week. Officials are reminding people to drink water and avoid the outdoors during the heat wave ( National Weather Service )

In total, more than 135 million Americans face temperatures above 90 degrees this week, with some areas crossing the 100-degree mark. There is no expected rain under the heat dome to provide temporary relief.

"The increased demand for cooling is going to be a problem here. This could have some impacts on the power grid," AccuWeather Chief Video Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

High temperatures will lead many to turn on air conditioning units to try and cool off, which could strain the grid as it tries to provide enough energy to heavy-populated areas.

Forecasters say more than 135 million Americans will face temperatures above 90 degrees for most of the week. A woman stretches up her hand while lying in a patch of shade with a book at Yards Park near Washington, DC ( AP )

There is also concern that the high temperatures and heat index could pose a deadly threat to people, especially the elderly, those with chronic illnesses or people spending long periods outside.

In Chicago, temperatures should be in the mid-90s through the week as officials are telling people to make sure to drink enough water, wear loose clothing and keep pets out of closed-cars.