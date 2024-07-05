Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Nearly 150 million Americans along the West Coast are bracing for record-breaking heat this weekend.

On the heels of the July 4 holiday, the oppressive heatwave plaguing the western US is “extremely dangerous and potentially deadly,” the National Weather Service warned.

Heat advisories are in effect in parts of Washington, Oregon, Arizona and Nevada on Friday – and these triple-digit temperatures will creep into the Pacific Northwest, with the heat lingering into next week.

On the heels of the July 4 holiday, the oppressive heatwave plaguing the western US is ‘extremely dangerous and potentially deadly,’ forecasters say ( AFP via Getty Images )

Las Vegas and Redding, California, could reach all-time heat records this weekend.

California and southern Oregon will see temperatures reach the 100s and 110s on Friday, with the heat reaching its peak on Saturday. Temperatures in the Desert Southwest could soar up to the 120s.

A San Francisco Bay Area alert warned: “An exceptionally dangerous situation is expected to unfold over the next week as we enter a potentially historic and deadly heat event for inland areas.”

A heatwave plagues the western states into the Fourth of July holiday weekend ( NWS )

The agency urged Americans enduring the sweltering heat to “drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.”

Northern California is seeing no relief, as nearly 30,000 locals evacuated due to dangerous wildfires earlier this week. The fire destroyed more than 3,500 acres of land surrounding Oroville, near Sacramento.

“Confidence is increasing that this potentially historic heatwave will last several days,” the National Weather Service in Portland wrote, noting that temperatures could hover around 100 degrees for most of next week in the lowland interior valleys.

The risk of heat-related illnesses “will increase significantly,” the agency warned.

Friday’s temperatures hit triple digits along the West Coast ( NWS )

Saturday is expected to hit peak heat along the West Coast ( NWS )

Meanwhile, California’s Death Valley, the hottest place on the planet, is facing “dangerously hot conditions for an unusually long period,” with temperatures soaring up to nearly 130 degrees this week.

Intense and prolonged heat should not be taken lightly. According to the National Weather Service, extreme heat is the number one weather-related killer in the US.

Young, elderly and homeless populations in particular are at risk of heat-related illness: “It is VERY LIKELY that we add to that statistic if preparations are not taken seriously.”

People across the country are trying to beat the heat in different ways.

In Ashland, Oregon, locals are flocking to a cooling shelter.

One visitor praised the refuge, telling KOBI5: “It’s my first time being here today. I haven’t seen as many people utilizing the shelter. I think we need to get more word out about it. It’s [a] peaceful, welcoming place that we could really enjoy and utilize in a beneficial way.”

Meanwhile, in Boca Raton, Florida, families are venturing to a local water park.

One parent told WPBF: “It’s so hot outside, it’s very easy to get dehydrated and overheated so fast and it’s great for the kids to have a place to run and get soaked and get all wet in there.”