How to reduce food waste - ask an expert anything

UK households throw away the equivalent of eight meals a week on average, it was revealed earlier this week .

This is contributing to climate change and wasting money amid a cost of living crisis.

Sustainability charity Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP) shared the data, which found the UK discards 6.6 million tonnes of household food waste a year, as part of its Food Waste Action Week.

So, how can we reduce food waste while saving money and the planet?

Helen White, Special Adviser for Household Food Waste at Love Food Hate Waste, the campaign run by WRAP, will be on hand to answer reader questions in an ‘Ask Me Anything’ event this Thursday.

White is an expert on household food waste and can answer questions about the most commonly wasted foods in the home, how we can waste less food at home and the impact that this food waste has on the planet.

She will be on hand to answer questions om 10 March from 2pm to 3pm.

All you have to do is register to submit your question in the comments below. You can post your questions now and Helen will answer as many as she can on Thursday.

If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments box to leave your question.