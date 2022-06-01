Hurricane Agatha kills 11 in flooding and mudslides in Mexico

At least 11 people have died and 20 are missing after flooding and mudslides were triggered by Hurricane Agatha in Mexico, it has been reported.

The governor of the state of Oaxaca, Alejando Murat, said rivers burst their banks and swept away homes, while some people were buried under earth and rocks, according to The Associated Press.

The hurricane hit land on the Oaxaca coast on Monday bringing with it winds of near 105 miles per hour with stronger gusts. It made history as the strongest hurricane ever recorded to make landfall in May during the eastern Pacific hurricane season, AP said.

The aftermath of Hurricane Agatha in Oaxaca state Mexico. (via REUTERS)

The force of its winds gradually weakened as it moved inland over Oaxaca before it was downgraded to a tropical storm.

A hurricane is a type of tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 74 miles per hour, according to the US’ National Hurricane Center. Terminology varies across the globe - in the western North Pacific, hurricanes are called typhoons, while similar storms in the Indian Ocean and South Pacific Ocean are called cyclones.

For climate scientists to assess whether climate change has influenced the strength of Hurricane Agatha they would need to complete what is known as an attribution study.

Climate scientists have found that while the overall number of tropical cyclones each year has not changed globally as the planet heats, the occurrence of the most intense and destructive storms has risen.

In all parts of the world where they occur, major tropical cyclones have become more frequent, according to the World Weather Attribution, an initiative by climate scientists which aims to provide robust assessments on the role of climate change in the aftermath of an extreme weather event.

Climate change is making the world’s oceans warmer, and warm ocean water drives tropical cyclones, giving them their energy, according to the group.

“Climate change therefore creates the conditions in which more powerful storms can form, intensify rapidly and persist to reach land, while carrying more water,” the group says.

The group, which also includes climate impact specialists, has found that extreme rainfall from tropical cyclones has also increased substantially and storm surges are also higher due to sea level rise caused by climate change.