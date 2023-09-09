Tropical storm Margot is set to become a hurricane, forecasters say

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A tropical storm that formed on Thursday in the North Atlantic Ocean is forecasted to become a hurricane.

Storm Margot, which has sustained winds of 40mph, is suspected to reach hurricane status by the weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A tropical storm that sustains winds of 39mph earns a name for itself and once it reaches wind levels of 74mph, the storm is then deemed a hurricane. A major hurricane is one that breaks 111mph.

Storm Margot is currently one of two active tropical winds in the Atlantic, joining Hurricane Lee which became a powerful Category 5 storm on Thursday night.

Tropical storm Margot was 460 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and is moving west-northwest at 16 miles per hour, says the Hurricane Center. The storm is not currently a threat to any land and is expected to stay over the ocean.

The Atlantic hurricane season started on 1 June and is predicted to end around 30 November.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted in May around 12 to 17 storms in this seasons, however, they have now revised their estimate up to 14 to 21 storms.

The storm is the 13th to be named this year (NOAA)

Storm Margot is the 13th named storm on this list in the Atlantic.

2020 saw a record-breaking 30 storms sweep across the Atlantic, while 2022 received only 14.

Currently, there are no coastal watches or warnings for this particular storm.

In the Pacific Ocean, Category 4 Hurricane Jova is currently hurtling through open waters near Mexico, although does not pose a threat to any land.

A consensus between scientists reveals that climate change is making hurricanes stronger and more powerful. The rising heat means there is more evaporation, which in turn means a lot more rainfall from storms and cyclones.

The changes in wind speed and the warming of the sea temperatures all have an effect on if a hurricane will form and how long it will last.

However, the various factors that could create a storm are constantly changing due to the climate crisis, making it increasingly difficult for forecasters to predict new storms.