At least 14 people have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida saw a month’s worth of rain dumped on New York and New Jersey in one night.

The storm has caused travel chaos, with hundreds of flights cancelled and public transport paralysed.

The new governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, has blamed the climate crisis and warned that “unfortunately this is something we’re going to have to deal with with great regularity”.

First responders pull local residents in a boat as they perform rescues of people trapped by floodwaters after the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida brought drenching rain, flash floods and tornadoes to parts of the northeast in Mamaroneck, New York (REUTERS)

A motorist drives a car through a flooded expressway in Brooklyn, New York early on September 2, 2021 (AFP via Getty Images)

A stranded car in flood water is seen on Lester Street on September 02, 2021 in Passaic City (Getty Images)

Commuters walk into a flooded 3rd Avenue / 149th street subway station and disrupted service due to extremely heavy rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on 2 September (Getty Images)

A worker unblocks drains on a street affected by floodwater in Brooklyn, New York early on September 2, 2021, as flash flooding and record-breaking rainfall brought by the remnants of Storm Ida swept through the area (AFP via Getty Images)

Drivers exit the F.D.R. Drive on 125th st as the thoroughfare was closed down to 59th street after extremely heavy rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on September 2, 2021 (Getty Images)

More than a dozen people have reportedly been killed after Storm Ida dumped a month’s worth of rain on parts of the US (Jason Szenes/EPA)

Commuters deal with delays caused by heavy rainfall and flooding in the New York City subway during the morning rush after the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida brought drenching rain and the threat of flash floods to parts of the northern mid-Atlantic, in New York City (REUTERS)