At least 14 people have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida saw a month’s worth of rain dumped on New York and New Jersey in one night.
The storm has caused travel chaos, with hundreds of flights cancelled and public transport paralysed.
The new governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, has blamed the climate crisis and warned that “unfortunately this is something we’re going to have to deal with with great regularity”.
