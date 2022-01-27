What is anti-natalism?

Anti-natalists argue that humans should abstain from procreation because it is morally wrong. Followers have a number of reasons for being against procreation.

One is concerns about genetic inheritance of health conditions. A commenter on an anti-natalist Reddit thread wrote: “Some people won’t agree with me, but I believe depression and other major mental disabilities such as anxiety and autism are hereditary.

“I could never condemn a person to live a life knowing they would have to go through all the things I had to go through.”

Others cite the world children will inherit. They argue that bringing children into an unstable and poverty-stricken planet is cruel.

The concept of consent is another issue. According to this argument, it is impossible for prospective parents to gain consent from a child about whether they want to be brought into the world and face unavoidable traumas. Therefore, procreation, in their eyes, is a morally murky act.

Worries about overpopulation and the environment are also key components of the philosophy. There is some overlap between climate activism, veganism, and anti-natalism.

According to advocacy group Stop Having Kids, antinatalism is a “philosophical and ethical stance against human reproduction, rooted in harm reduction and rational consideration for future life, with regard for the implications that procreation will have for other humans, other animals, and the natural world.

It adds: “Antinatalists consider human reproduction (besides some exceptions, such as force) an irreversible, unnecessary, indefensible, and enduring form of harm, regardless of circumstances, situations, or consciousness in living.”