Can biofuel decarbonise air travel?

What is biojet fuel?

Biojet fuel, also known as aviation biofuel or bio-aviation fuel, is derived from recycled products like used cooking oil, agricultural residue, and wood waste, unlike conventional jet fuels, which are usually refined from crude oil.

Importantly, biojet requires no modifications to aircraft and engines or storage and distribution infrastructure.

It can also be mixed with conventional jet fuel and used in an aircraft in much the same way as petroleum-based jet fuel.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) considers it to be vital in the fight to reduce the carbon footprint of aviation.

Marc Delcourt, co-founder and CEO of Global Bioenergies, said: “Many solutions, such as electric or hydrogen-powered planes, have been put forward as ways to cut the environmental destruction caused by flights’ CO2 emissions. But the consensus has identified biojet fuel as the best solution for the next few decades.

“Biojet fuel has a modest additional cost - which is falling anyway as oil prices spiral - and will be usable in existing planes without engine modifications.”

Biojet is different from synthetic fuel, which is effectively an eco-friendly replica of petrol made using carbon dioxide or monoxide taken from the atmosphere and synthesised with hydrogen taken from water.