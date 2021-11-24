Is the climate crisis driving rare bluefin tuna to British waters?

Not far off the coast of Britain, great shadows can be seen racing beneath the surface of the sea.

And for those looking in the right place at the right time, occasionally the water is broken, and the rigid silver bodies of muscular bluefin tuna glint momentarily in the light.

These almost forgotten apex predators appear to be back in British waters decades after their populations ebbed away amid major concerns of overfishing.

Amid an apparent rise in numbers, the UK is conducting a catch and release tagging programme which will give scientists a greater level of insight into the numbers of these fish around the British Isles.

According to the government’s Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture (Cefas) in recent years Atlantic bluefin tuna, a migratory species, have been recorded arriving in May and staying as late as January. However, peak numbers were recorded between August and October each year.

We examine what’s happening and what it means for the UK.