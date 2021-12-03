Is Shell’s decision the death knell for Cambo?

Private equity-backed energy firm Siccar Point – which owns a majority stake in the field – insists the project could still go ahead,

“Cambo remains critical to the UK’s energy security and economy,” Siccar Point’s chief executive, Jonathan Roger, said in a statement.

“While we are disappointed at Shell’s change of position ... we will continue to engage with the UK government and wider stakeholders on the future development of Cambo,” he added.

However, Greenpeace hailed the news as a potential “deathblow” for the project.

Philip Evans, oil campaigner at the environmental campaign group, said: “This really should be the deathblow for Cambo.

“With yet another key player turning its back on the scheme the government is cutting an increasingly lonely figure with their continued support for the oil field.”

Campaigners from Greenpeace opposed to Cambo oilfield protest outside Downing Street (PA)

Calling on the UK government to reject the drilling license, the Greenpeace campaigner added: “Anything else would be a disaster for our climate and would leave the UK consumer vulnerable to volatile fossil fuel markets.”

Friends of the Earth say the project is now doomed and called on the UK Government to officially reject the proposal.

Friends of the Earth Scotland’s Climate and Energy Campaigner Caroline Rance said: “People power has made the climate-wrecking Cambo development so toxic that even oil giant Shell doesn’t want to be associated with it any more.

“Shell could see what way the wind was blowing with the project facing fierce opposition, and costly delays, from the public, climate groups and politicians.

“This marks the beginning of the end for all new oil and gas projects.

“Climate science is clear that there can be no new fossil fuels , and now Shell has admitted there’s no economic case in new oil and gas either.

“Both the UK and Scottish Governments must now officially reject Cambo, say no to any future oil and gas developments in UK waters and get on with planning a fair and fast transition for people working in this industry.”