How can you make your Christmas dinner more sustainable?

How sustainable are traditional Christmas foods?

There is some good news when it comes to the delicious dishes we enjoy every festive season.

Christmas veg staples in the UK like red cabbage, parsnips, Brussels sprouts, carrots, potatoes, chestnuts, leeks, mushrooms, onions, and cauliflower are largely local and seasonal, and therefore reduce the carbon generated by shipping and artificial ripening methods.

Take the time to shop at nearby farmers markets or source vegetables that are grown by local producers if you can.

Chicken and turkey farming has a relatively low carbon footprint compared to beef, lamb, and pork – although all meat has a far bigger carbon footprint than vegetables. However, there are serious concerns about the environmental impact of intensive poultry farming, to say nothing off the horrific suffering the birds endure. Be mindful of whether your chicken and turkey is animal-friendly and ethical.

Avoiding vegetables grown overseas is fairly easy, but exotic fruits, like satsumas, have a high carbon footprint, so maybe opt for British fruits like apples and pears.