How can you make your Christmas dinner more sustainable?

Five million Christmas puddings, two million turkeys, and 74 million mince pies are wasted in Britain each year, according to research from the Love Food Hate Waste campaign run by the government’s waste-reduction advisory body, Wrap.
We also waste a staggering amount of vegetables, fruit and snacks.
But there are some simple and cost-effective steps you can take to both enjoy a feast and keep your festive carbon footprint to a minimum.
How sustainable are traditional Christmas foods?
There is some good news when it comes to the delicious dishes we enjoy every festive season.
Christmas veg staples in the UK like red cabbage, parsnips, Brussels sprouts, carrots, potatoes, chestnuts, leeks, mushrooms, onions, and cauliflower are largely local and seasonal, and therefore reduce the carbon generated by shipping and artificial ripening methods.
Take the time to shop at nearby farmers markets or source vegetables that are grown by local producers if you can.
Chicken and turkey farming has a relatively low carbon footprint compared to beef, lamb, and pork – although all meat has a far bigger carbon footprint than vegetables. However, there are serious concerns about the environmental impact of intensive poultry farming, to say nothing off the horrific suffering the birds endure. Be mindful of whether your chicken and turkey is animal-friendly and ethical.
Avoiding vegetables grown overseas is fairly easy, but exotic fruits, like satsumas, have a high carbon footprint, so maybe opt for British fruits like apples and pears.
How can I minimise food waste?
Simply put, buy less food. Many of us shop like we are expecting a siege, generating mountains of wasted food.
Most of us tend to over-buy, fearing there won’t be enough for everyone. Considering how many people are coming and their dietary habits, and basing your shopping list on it can go a long way in preventing food waste.
Buy a smaller bird or meat joint than you usually would and research recipes to use up the leftover Christmas food, such as bubble and squeak, turkey stock, turkey curry, turkey casserole, and cold cuts
Don’t be sucked in by supermarket discounts. They can influence us to buy things we don’t need through deals such as buy one get one free.
A critical factor in food freshness is proper storage, so organise your fridge before Christmas and make space to save excess food or ingredients.
How can you minimise waste from non-food items?
Try to avoid treats wrapped in plastic and food that comes in a lot of packaging, and recycle drinks bottles.
There’s a lot of cardboard involved in the very British tradition of Christmas crackers – which are often stuffed with more waste in the form of cracker jokes, crown hats, and disposable plastic toys.
Companies like British-based Nancy and Betty make truly beautiful hand-made crackers designs with bold colours, simple graphics and quality sustainable paper stock, which they say are hand-made by their elves.
All are printed with vegetable-based ink, there are no plastic-free gifts inside and better still, one tree is planted for every box of crackers bought.
